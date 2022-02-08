Uzbekistan, Pakistan form new joint organizations in various sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Pakistan has formed more than 40 new joint organizations in various areas such as chemistry, textiles, pharmaceuticals in 2021,Trend report via the press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

In 2021, the turnover between the countries has increased by 1.5 times.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The sides discussed the prospects and plans for further cooperation in many significant social and economic areas, the regional agenda, as well as large joint projects.

They also discussed further implementation of the construction of the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5