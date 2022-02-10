Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan strengthen top-level ties, establish inter-parliamentary co-op council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have launched an inter-parliamentary cooperation council,Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek parliament.

The agreement on this matter was signed by the speakers of the lower houses of the parliaments of the countries Yerlan Koshanov and Nurdinjon Ismoilov.

This agreement will serve to build up political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between two of the countries.

“The council was created in accordance with the agreements between the heads of states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of the recent state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan,” the press service says.

