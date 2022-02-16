Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 16 February 2022 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Uzbekistan
Latest
Azerbaijan, Iran to resume direct flights Transport 12:14
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro orders new railcars from Russia Society 12:13
Uzbekistan sees growth of car sales on secondary market Uzbekistan 12:12
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 12:03
European Union, World Bank sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:56
Turkmenistan eyes construction of industrial processing complex along border with Afghanistan Construction 11:55
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO) Economy 11:54
Kazakh plant opens tender to attract vehicle repair services Tenders 11:45
Azerbaijan to complete preparation of documents for construction of buildings in Fuzuli district Society 11:42
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:28
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US Business 11:27
India preps for G20 presidency from 1 Dec, greenlights setting up a secretariat Other News 11:24
Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines Europe 11:12
Turkmenistan eyes to send natural gas to Middle, Near East Oil&Gas 11:03
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:02
Kazakh MPs approve anti-corruption legislative amendments Kazakhstan 11:02
Passenger flow through Georgia’s airports skyrockets Georgia 10:59
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 10:51
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan yesterday Tajikistan 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to accelerate process of accession to WTO Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021 Economy 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador Tourism 10:33
Kyrgyzstan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:59
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:52
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:49
Georgia’s revenues from visitors from Azerbaijan up Finance 09:48
Russia prolongs permission for railway import of Azerbaijani сrop products Economy 09:46
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool Oil&Gas 09:40
CIS observers going to monitor snap presidential election in Turkmenistan Business 09:36
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting Economy 09:35
Iran eyes increasing trade with China Business 09:33
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 09:25
Iran's bitumen exports decline Oil&Gas 09:25
1,508 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:54
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister ICT 08:25
Weekly COVID-19 mortality up 4% worldwide - WHO Other News 07:43
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition Other News 07:10
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:27
Serbian president dissolves parliament Europe 05:45
Good deal within reach if Westerners adopt realistic approach - Iranian FM Nuclear Program 05:09
Over 2.9 mln child COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. in past 4 weeks US 04:24
Georgian parliament re-elects election commission head Georgia 03:50
Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal" Europe 03:23
Manchester City beats Sporting in Champions League playoffs Other News 02:41
PSG defeats Real Madrid in first leg of 1/8 finals of Champions League Other News 02:25
Bahraini crown prince to visit Israel soon: media Israel 02:18
WHO official cautions east European countries against relaxing COVID-19 measures Europe 01:49
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian protesters dig in Other News 01:05
Ukraine seeks NATO assistance for potential major emergencies Europe 00:27
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 00:01
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9 Turkey 15 February 23:45
Azerbaijan to take part in Winter Paralympic Games for first time Society 15 February 23:28
Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine US 15 February 23:09
Gas prices in Europe falling below $800/1,000 cubic meters — market data Oil&Gas 15 February 22:47
Turkish Armed Forces hold trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Turkey 15 February 22:28
Lebanon approves $18 million to hold May election Arab World 15 February 22:03
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:33
Greece's inflation reaches 6.2 pct in January Europe 15 February 21:11
Azerbaijani MoD slams Armenia-spread info on wounding of illegal armed unit's member Politics 15 February 20:56
Citizens of more countries to be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air Politics 15 February 20:43
Azerbaijan stops engineering work of members of illegal Armenian armed units - MoD Politics 15 February 20:31
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert Politics 15 February 20:30
IGB’s capacity to be marketed via RBP platform Oil&Gas 15 February 20:17
Azerbaijan closing acceptance of applications for student educational loans for fall semester Society 15 February 20:08
Azerbaijan adopts amendments to registration rules for religious communities Society 15 February 19:36
Union of Petroleum Products Importers talks fuel price increase in Georgia Oil&Gas 15 February 19:36
Kazakhstan talks measures to reduce sea emissions during port operations Transport 15 February 19:28
Iran eyes to develop Tus gas field Oil&Gas 15 February 19:26
Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan introduced to ministry staff Economy 15 February 19:24
Turkmenistan discloses revenue from privatized property Finance 15 February 19:23
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 15 February 19:22
Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage of competition at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Society 15 February 19:21
Iran's EOGPC plays key role in supplying gas to north provinces of country Oil&Gas 15 February 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of state facilities privatized following auction Economy 15 February 19:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 February 18:53
Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries Society 15 February 18:45
Israel hopes SOCAR to be part of its energy industry – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15 February 18:33
Bank of Georgia provides funding for local solar panel power plant construction Georgia 15 February 18:17
Iran sees increase in exports to Ukraine Business 15 February 18:03
Azerbaijan discusses issues of preparing employment strategy in liberated lands Society 15 February 18:02
Uzbekistan to complete modernization of one of its HPPs Uzbekistan 15 February 18:01
Another Russian airline to launch flights to Baku Transport 15 February 18:01
Kazakh leader in production of municipal road equipment interested in entering Azerbaijani market Transport 15 February 18:00
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Russia Business 15 February 17:58
Central Bank of Iran reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 15 February 17:58
Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands Oil&Gas 15 February 17:55
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive) Transport 15 February 17:34
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 15 February 17:27
Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases Tajikistan 15 February 17:25
Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister Economy 15 February 17:17
Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku Transport 15 February 17:06
Iran's export of oil and non-oil products rising Business 15 February 17:01
Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 Tajikistan 15 February 16:54
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Finance 15 February 16:52
Uzbekistan notes increase in imports of furniture products Uzbekistan 15 February 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 15 February 16:44
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons Society 15 February 16:44
