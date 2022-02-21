Uzbekistan and Iran intend to deepen mutually beneficial co-op

Uzbekistan 21 February 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21
Iran’s West Oil &amp; Gas Production Company plans to boost extraction
Iran, Qatar plan to launch regular shipping routes
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21 Society 14:53
Iran’s West Oil & Gas Production Company plans to boost extraction Oil&Gas 14:53
Georgia's cement imports down Georgia 14:49
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:45
Turkmen branch of Russia's Tatneft opens tender on fire extinguisher maintenance Tenders 14:40
Iran, Qatar plan to launch regular shipping routes Transport 14:39
Azerbaijan discloses growth of export for January 2022 Economy 14:37
Iran proposes building joint underwater tunnel with Qatar Business 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to UK's Boris Johnson Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan puts Armenia's ex-presidents on wanted list (VIDEO) Society 14:34
Residents of Jerusalem learn about Azerbaijan's Khojaly tragedy (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's SMBDA expresses interest in attracting foreign business Economy 14:31
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirms detention of Defense Ministry's department head Society 14:30
ANAMA continues to clear hectares of Azerbaijani liberated lands of mines Society 14:29
UK is steadfast and supportive partner for Azerbaijan - UK's Boris Johnson Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan, Iran working on preparing of preferential trade agreement - official (PHOTO) Business 14:24
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:18
Russian Udmurtia talks growth potential of trade-economic co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 14:18
Russian companies already working in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 14:12
Azerbaijan boosts electricity generation in January 2022 Oil&Gas 14:07
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange reveals trade data for past week Business 14:06
Uzbekistan, China eye to increase exports and imports of electrical products Uzbekistan 14:03
Georgia’s digital currency project to compete with banking sector Georgia 14:01
Two more regions in Turkmenistan nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election Business 13:52
Turkey reveals transshipment of oil products via local ports in January 2022 Turkey 13:51
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province welcomes development of co-op with Azerbaijan – Governor (PHOTO) Business 13:42
Iran shares data on sales of goods at its Mercantile Exchange Business 13:30
Official of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry detained Society 13:22
Relations between Azerbaijan and EU developing successfully - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:21
Another train to depart from Azerbaijan’s Astara city within Russian-Azerbaijani ‘Agroexpress’ project Economy 13:20
Azerbaijan and Russia’s Udmurt Republic sign several agreements in Baku Economy 13:17
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 13:16
2022 to be aimed at strengthening ties with Azerbaijan - adviser to Russian ambassador Economy 13:08
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13:03
Azerbaijani MPs arrive in Armenia to take part in Euronest meetings Politics 12:56
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Feb.27 Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's positions in Khojavand undergo fire from armed Armenian groups Politics 12:54
Iran records rise in number of mining permits issued Business 12:52
Russian finance ministry submits bill on regulation of cryptocurrencies to government Russia 12:48
Kyrgyzstan eyes to boost trade with Iran Business 12:43
Iran's NISOC reveals volume of oil output in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:37
Producer price index in Georgia down Georgia 12:31
Turkmenistan to borrow sturgeon aquaculture practices from Russia’s Astrakhan Business 12:29
Azerbaijan - Georgia trade turnover up in Jan. 2022 Georgia 12:28
Uzbek Central bank shares data on number of bank cards used in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:26
Georgia shares data on oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:25
Kazakhstan boosts production of sulfur y-o-y Business 12:24
EU ambassador to observe progress on regional development program in Georgia's Kakheti Georgia 12:21
Eni boosts natural gas sales Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan ends 2021 with positive agricultural results Business 12:19
Azerbaijan discloses data on investments from Russia (PHOTO) Economy 12:17
Uzbekistan plans to reduce customs duties on imports of cars Uzbekistan 12:15
Iran-Afghanistan to connect Khaf-Herat railway to Uzbek and Chinese railways Transport 12:03
Aggressive separatism results in catastrophe in region - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:49
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy filters Kazakhstan 11:47
Eni sees decrease in natural gas output amid mature field declines Oil&Gas 11:44
Iran expects increase in tax revenues Business 11:40
Eni unveils daily crude production in Kazakhstan for 2021 Oil&Gas 11:36
Eni’s hydrocarbon production falls Oil&Gas 11:31
Brazil eyes increasing imports from Iran Business 11:27
Jaishankar Holds Wide-ranging and Productive Talks with French Counterpart in Paris Other News 11:12
Free Trade Agreement: India’s exports worth $26 billion to UAE to get 5% duty relief Other News 11:08
India's services exports may reach USD 325 bn in FY23: SEPC Other News 11:04
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Polish counterpart Politics 11:04
PMO records increase in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 11:03
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO) Politics 11:01
Kazakhstan reveals several digital mining farms Oil&Gas 10:59
French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022 Europe 10:57
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Ambarli port in Jan. 2022 Turkey 10:57
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 21 Oil&Gas 10:55
Higher oil prices mitigate risks to Azerbaijan’s currency stability – Moody’s Oil&Gas 10:54
Money transfers from Georgia increase Georgia 10:54
Iranian currency rates for February 21 Finance 10:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 21 Finance 10:47
Turkey sees increase in cargo turnover at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Int’l Airport Turkey 10:47
Turkmenistan expands area for spring onion cultivation in Dashoguz region Business 10:45
Georgia’s Imereti Agro Zone shares updates on greenhouse project development Georgia 10:42
Russian Ural Airlines launches flights to Uzbekistan's Fergana Uzbekistan 10:41
Azerbaijani delegation to take part in Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s meetings in Armenia Politics 10:40
Iran discloses details of exports from Khuzestan Province Business 10:38
Iran unveils details of international passenger transportation via its airports Transport 10:31
Radware buys Israeli cybersecurity co SecurityDAM Israel 10:17
MOEX index down 0.74% as morning trading on Moscow Exchange opens Russia 10:08
International flights through Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 10:08
Iran reveals data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 10:05
Utah Senate and House welcome Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Kazakh uranium mining company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan's two regions nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election Business 10:00
UNESCO turns blind eye to Armenia’s barbarism in Karabakh - Analysis Politics 09:59
Elders’ meeting held on border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 09:56
Iran records increase in number of domestic flights Transport 09:43
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 09:41
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal Oil&Gas 09:39
Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021 Uzbekistan 09:26
Iran sees decrease in fishing from Caspian Sea Business 09:22
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Economy 09:16
Iran sees increase in inflation Finance 09:15
Georgia names main goods in domestic exports in 2021 Georgia 09:03
Former Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov detained Kazakhstan 08:41
