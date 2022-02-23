Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Regulatory capital of the banks of Uzbekistan amounted to 70.1 trillion soums ($6.4 billion) in 2021, which is an increase of 20.6 percent compared to 2020 (58.1 trillion soums or $5.3 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the capital of the first tier accounted for 58.6 trillion soums ($5.4 billion), which is an increase of 21.7 percent, compared to 2020 (48.1 trillion soums, or $4.4 billion).

The capital of the second tier in 2021 increased by 15.4 percent and reached 11.5 trillion soums ($1 billion). In 2020, this indicator amounted to 10 trillion soums ($926.8 million).

At the same time, the capital of first-tier accounted for 83.5 percent of the total regulatory capital, and second-tier accounted for 16.5 percent.

