Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021

23 February 2022
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Regulatory capital of the banks of Uzbekistan amounted to 70.1 trillion soums ($6.4 billion) in 2021, which is an increase of 20.6 percent compared to 2020 (58.1 trillion soums or $5.3 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the capital of the first tier accounted for 58.6 trillion soums ($5.4 billion), which is an increase of 21.7 percent, compared to 2020 (48.1 trillion soums, or $4.4 billion).

The capital of the second tier in 2021 increased by 15.4 percent and reached 11.5 trillion soums ($1 billion). In 2020, this indicator amounted to 10 trillion soums ($926.8 million).

At the same time, the capital of first-tier accounted for 83.5 percent of the total regulatory capital, and second-tier accounted for 16.5 percent.

All news