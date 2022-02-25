Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall
Latest
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)