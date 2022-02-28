Uzbek Central bank shares data on number of bank cards used in 1M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The number of bank cards in circulation in Uzbekistan amounted to 27.2 million in January 2022, which is an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (24.8 million), Trend reports, referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

The number of payment terminals installed in the country during the specified period decreased from 438,669 to 433,870.

During the corresponding period, the volume of transactions through payment terminals in Uzbekistan amounted to 10.4 trillion soums ($960.4 million), which is an increase of 48.1 percent compared to January 2021 (7 trillion soums or $648.4 million).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5