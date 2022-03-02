Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Uzbekistan has produced 97,800 tons of motor gasoline in January, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
During this period the volume of motor gasoline production increased by 4.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
The volume of production of certain types of industrial products in January 2022:
|
Type of product
|
Volume
|
Coal
|
481,600 tons
|
Oil
|
61,800 tons
|
Gas condensate
|
120,400 tons
