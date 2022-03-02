Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for March 2

Uzbekistan 2 March 2022 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Visit of high-level Azerbaijani officials to liberated lands ends (PHOTO) Politics 19:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:57
Georgia tightens monthly credit service limit Georgia 18:44
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:44
Uzbek UzAIFSA agency opens tender for purchase of automatic analyzer Tenders 18:38
Georgia talks on prospects of wheat imports from Russia, EU Georgia 18:36
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for March 2 Uzbekistan 18:32
Oil producers, exporters may be interested in maintaining relatively stable prices – SOCAR Oil&Gas 18:28
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO) Society 18:20
Azerbaijan confirms 865 more COVID-19 cases, 2,044 recoveries Society 18:12
Azerbaijan supports OPEC decision to increase daily oil production Oil&Gas 18:08
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 18:07
Iran to participate in development of oil, gas fields in Tajikistan Oil&Gas 18:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:57
Azerbaijan talks protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands Politics 17:56
Minister talks people suffered in mine explosions on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 17:54
Iran eyes to increase gas extraction in coming years Business 17:54
Kazakhstan Railways reveals measures to reduce harmful emissions Transport 17:51
Turkish Company eyes investments in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province - official Business 17:43
Azerbaijani National Depository Center's coupon payments increase Finance 17:42
Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine clearance Politics 17:41
Azerbaijan unveils number of its drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 17:39
Georgia carries on with green hydrogen development, backed by KfW (Exclusive) Georgia 17:34
Reconstruction of liberated territories to be one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM Politics 17:28
Azerbaijan expecting UNEP mission to its liberated territories - FM Politics 17:25
Latest amnesty act envisioned to apply to around 17,000 people - Azerbaijani FM Politics 17:21
New media law to expand scope of activities in media field in Azerbaijan - FM Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Bank talks main areas of activity in 2022 Finance 17:15
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister Politics 17:13
Azerbaijan will present draft resolution to commemorate Declaration on Right to Dev't Politics 17:09
Azerbaijan encourages Russia and Ukraine for immediate dialogue - Minister Politics 17:01
SOFAZ unveils sales volume of foreign currency for February 2022 Economy 17:01
Baku hosts the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship Society 16:59
Kazakhstan talks transit of local goods through Russia Kazakhstan 16:58
Azerbaijan sends diplomats to embassies in Moldova, Poland to assist evacuation of citizens Politics 16:57
MFA appeals to Azerbaijani citizens crossing Ukrainian-Polish border Politics 16:55
Kazakh Ministry addresses concerns of food prices rising Kazakhstan 16:42
MFA names total number of Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine to date Politics 16:39
Azerbaijan's chemical production surges Economy 16:36
Azerbaijani MFA talks return of Azerbaijanis having document problems to homeland Politics 16:36
Train with evacuated Azerbaijanis departs Kyiv, heads to Moldova Politics 16:34
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province soar Business 16:33
Ukrainian presidential office confirms date of next round of talks with Russia Europe 16:32
Caspian Pipeline Consortium boosts crude oil loading Oil&Gas 16:32
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan announces tender for water displacement technology services Tenders 16:28
MFA talks fourth charter flight for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Politics 16:27
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 16:26
Kazakhstan increases transportation by pipelines Oil&Gas 15:57
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system Finance 15:49
Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre Other News 15:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy equipment Kazakhstan 15:47
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine Russia 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction Finance 15:40
Azerbaijan records increase in food imports Economy 15:39
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries up for year Economy 15:31
All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary Other News 15:04
Iran records increase in transit of goods via country’s railways Transport 15:00
AZAL to perform daily evacuation flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Society 14:44
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 14:42
Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq booming Business 14:39
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on technical equipment purchase Tenders 14:33
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 14:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy accumulator batteries Tenders 14:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 2 Society 14:24
Another group of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:24
Azercell subscribers will continue to contact their beloved ones in Ukraine for free Other News 14:19
Indian Air Force joins evacuation efforts as its C-17 aircraft leaves for Romania Other News 14:18
Anti-war coalition joined by countries which Russia didn't expect to - President Zelenskyy Europe 14:15
TAP reveals timeframe for reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan to remain UN's reliable partner - MFA Politics 14:07
Iran boosts exports through customs of Zanjan Province Business 13:54
EU to provide temporary protection for those fleeing war in Ukraine Europe 13:48
President Zelenskyy calls on Jews not to be silent about killings of Ukrainian civilians Europe 13:40
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO) Society 13:39
UN to continue cooperating with Azerbaijan at post-conflict phase - resident coordinator Economy 13:38
UN, Azerbaijan plan to hold high-level dialogue Politics 13:36
Russian money transfer service working in Azerbaijan as usual Economy 13:27
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Politics 13:25
EIB talks on tranches for Greece – North Macedonia gas interconnector Oil&Gas 13:23
DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus Business 13:04
Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Council changes phone number of its operational headquarters Society 12:58
Azerbaijani State Border Service unveils number of detainees for violating state border (PHOTO) Society 12:55
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 12:54
Azerbaijan concerned about humanitarian situation in Ukraine - deputy minister Politics 12:43
Turkmen Khazar Consortium announces tender for chemical reagents purchase Tenders 12:42
Europe needs additional infrastructure to boost LNG imports Oil&Gas 12:36
Iran increases exports via railways Business 12:34
Liabilities of Georgia's micro-finance organizations up Georgia 12:34
Agriculture is expected to become profitable sector of Turkmen economy Turkmenistan 12:31
How can Europe ensure enough gas in storages for next winter? Oil&Gas 12:25
Iran records surge in volume of gas supplied to country’s gas network Oil&Gas 12:24
UN has something to offer to Azerbaijan for restoration of liberated areas - deputy FM Politics 12:04
Kazakhstan eyes to launch projects in several regions in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:55
ABADA talks health of Azerbaijani drivers injured in shooting in Ukraine's Kharkiv Society 11:51
French president holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:50
Turkmen Khazar Consortium announces tender for water supply equipment Tenders 11:43
Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Baku Politics 11:40
Georgia’s oil imports from Iran surge Oil&Gas 11:39
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan share commonalities for investment attraction - NC KAZAKH INVEST Business 11:39
India steps up evacuation efforts; PM holds talks with leaders from France, Poland, Hungary and EU Other News 11:38
