Uzbekistan 3 March 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan talks ongoing big projects jointly with Russia Kazakhstan 16:34
Great atmosphere reigns in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - British athletes Society 16:31
Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier to launch flights to Azerbaijan's Baku Tourism 16:30
UK's Anglo Asian Mining discovers new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 16:29
Group of Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine leaves Istanbul, heading for Baku Politics 16:15
US considers Turkmenistan promising for high-tech development Turkmenistan 16:14
Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army conduct target practice exercises (VIDEO) Society 16:01
Several foreign companies leave Russia under immense pressure - Russia's FM Russia 15:49
Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan increases Kazakhstan 15:43
First group of foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine - President Zelenskyy Europe 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on cooperation with Turkey on food security Politics 15:18
Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia appeals to citizens evacuated from Ukraine Society 15:12
Uzbekistan eyes to expand partnership with UN Counter-Terrorism Office Uzbekistan 15:10
Iran’s PMO records surge in port operations at Bandar Lengeh port Transport 15:09
Profit of Kazakhstan Railways for 2021 announced Transport 14:58
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Refining Company launches new wharf Oil&Gas 14:53
OneWeb to suspend all launches from Baikonur Kazakhstan 14:52
Gas price in Europe hits all-time high reaching almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 14:47
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:45
President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of National Assembly of Tajikistan Politics 14:45
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling slightly Finance 14:42
ABADA names number of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:41
Iran's TEDPIX index dips Finance 14:32
EU increasing LNG imports to have enough energy through this heating season - Ursula von der Leyen Oil&Gas 14:08
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to be held on March 3 - Russia's FM Russia 14:04
Iran to increase labor force and capital productivity - deputy minister Business 14:03
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces discloses death toll among Russian servicemen Europe 14:01
No Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv - Russia's FM Russia 13:55
Iranian president issues decree to support auto industry Business 13:49
Azerbaijan names number of blocked malware attempts since early 2022 ICT 13:41
Iran boasts high-value plans to collect flare gas – NIOC Oil&Gas 13:39
Iran claims to reach maximum oil extraction level as soon as nuclear talks yield results Oil&Gas 13:38
From now on, Baku will be developing on single architectural concept - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:35
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF Society 13:34
EU to deploy at least €500M in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine Europe 13:31
Illegal construction must come to end - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:27
Turkmen Economic Society announces tender for repair work Tenders 13:27
Evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures - Azerbaijan rep to UN Politics 13:26
Azerbaijan talks sharp decrease in insurance payments Economy 13:24
Azerbaijanis are great, ancient, talented people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:23
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 13:21
There was period ugly, clumsy buildings appeared in Baku like mushrooms - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:19
Number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine for Moldova disclosed Politics 13:19
Armenia to carry out geodesic work for building its section on Zangazur corridor Armenia 13:17
Protection of historical structure of Icherisheher under my personal control - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:16
Russian president submits protocol on amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement to State Duma Russia 13:16
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 13:11
No other place in world like Icherisheher - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iranian companies sign several contracts for collection of flare gas Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 13:05
Galt & Taggart expects Georgia’s imports from Russia, Ukraine to drop Georgia 12:28
Iran keen to further increase cooperation with Tajikistan Business 12:27
Germany intends to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine Europe 12:23
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum names new head Oil&Gas 12:22
Iranian giant steel companies increase iron ore concentrate production Business 12:16
Azerbaijani electricity exports to Georgia down Oil&Gas 12:15
Chairman of Tajikistan’s Parliament Upper Chamber arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:14
Uzbekistan, Pakistan eye to implement joint projects in business sector Uzbekistan 12:13
Kazakhstan talks villages without internet access Kazakhstan 12:12
Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan publishes data on de-mining activity Society 12:07
Hungary in talks with Azerbaijan for gas imports Oil&Gas 12:00
Azerbaijani athletes demonstrate balance exercises at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:55
New chairman of board of Baku's Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve appointed Politics 11:50
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran Business 11:47
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:40
Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange increases Finance 11:39
SOCAR Turkey launches open innovation platform Oil&Gas 11:34
Google reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights US 11:30
Musk invites union UAW to hold vote at Tesla California factory US 11:26
French company Thales' annual core profits rise 32% Europe 11:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale March 5 Oil&Gas 11:20
Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students Other News 11:17
Kazakh FlyAristan launches flights to one of Uzbek cities Uzbekistan 11:17
Turkmen Ashgabat City Telephone Network announces tender on broadcasting system modernization Tenders 11:17
Greece reveals share of TAP gas in consumption Oil&Gas 11:12
First day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:04
Opening ceremony of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:01
Indian Tricolour came to rescue of fleeing Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine Other News 10:59
Who will buy shares of oil majors exiting Russia? - Rystad Energy’s view Oil&Gas 10:55
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in direction of Tovuz region Politics 10:39
Almost half of Azerbaijan's oil export accounts for Italy Oil&Gas 10:39
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced Uzbekistan 10:37
Azerbaijan to put up state property for new privatization auctions Economy 10:37
Georgia’s ferroalloys imports surge Georgia 10:32
Another flight from Baku to Russia's Astrakhan canceled Society 10:29
President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine Kazakhstan 10:28
Bulgaria eyes additional gas imports from Azerbaijan – minister Oil&Gas 10:27
FIG EC Member thanks Azerbaijani gov't for hosting 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 10:23
Iranian currency rates for March 3 Finance 10:22
Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister Society 10:18
Turkmen factory shares cotton yarn production data Business 09:31
Azerbaijan to hold TURKOVAC vaccine trials next week Society 09:27
Procedure for considering Ukraine's application for EU membership begins Other News 09:26
PwC Azerbaijan has sponsored Enactus Network Leadership Summit 2022 (PHOTO) Economy 09:23
S.Korea reports 198,803 new COVID-19 cases Other News 08:54
Intensive talks of Iranian delegation continue in Vienna Nuclear Program 08:34
UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund Kyrgyzstan 08:14
Turkmenistan can invest, succeed in renewable energy development – EU ambassador Oil&Gas 08:11
