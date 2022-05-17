Uzbekistan names leading regions in terms of volume of loans issued in 3M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Uzbekistan named its leading region in terms of the volume of loans issued from January through March 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the largest volume of loans issued was noted in the Tashkent city, amounting to 173.2 trillion soums ($15.8 billion), which is an increase of 28.6 percent compared to the same period last year (134.7 trillion soums or $12.1 billion).

This is followed by the Tashkent region with the volume of loans in the amount of 17.9 trillion soums ($1.6 billion). Samarkand region is in the third place (16.9 trillion soums, or $1.5 billion), Fergana region comes next (15.2 trillion soums, or $1.4 billion).

During the specified period, the smallest volume of loans issued was noted in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. This indicator amounted to 8.6 trillion soums ($776.5 million), which is an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2021 (7.9 trillion soums or $713.3 million).

From January through March 2022 the total volume of loans issued in Uzbekistan amounted to 340.3 trillion soums ($30.6 billion).

