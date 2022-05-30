Agreement on co-op in field of security training between Turkey and Uzbekistan enters into force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. An agreement on cooperation in the field of education and training in the field of security, signed between the governments of Turkey and Uzbekistan, has entered into force, Trend reports with reference to Resmi Gazete, the official gazette of the Turkish government.

The purpose of this document is to define the principles, responsibilities and other aspects related to mutually provided training and preparation of students and cadets of the countries in educational institutions for the implementation of activities by employees of the sending country.

The competent authorities in the implementation of the agreement are the National Guard of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Command of the Gendarmerie of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

Activities under the agreement include visits to headquarters and institutions; mutual training of employees and training provided in schools, academies, training centers, and divisions of the parties; exchange of information and experience, technological cooperation in the field of public order and security; service training, internships and consultations in divisions, headquarters and institutions of both parties; mutual courses provided in schools, academies, training centers and divisions of the parties; mutual assistance in the development of equipment and teaching aids; exchange of experience and information on common subjects and projects.

This agreement was concluded for a period of one year and is automatically renewed for subsequent one-year periods unless one of the parties notifies the other in written form through diplomatic channels no later than 90 days before the expiration of the document.