Uzbekistan became largest gold buyer in the world in April

In April, the world’s Central Banks bought 19.4 tons of gold into foreign exchange reserves after selling 9.4 tons in March, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to World Gold Council, the biggest buyers were:

- Uzbekistan (8.7 tons);

- Turkey (5.6 tons);

- Kazakhstan (5.3 tons).

At the same time, gold was sold mainly by:

- Germany (0.9 tons);

- Mexico and Czech Republic (0.1 tons each).

In the first quarter, Egypt (44 tons) and Turkey (36.9 tons) increased their gold reserves the most.

The most active sellers on the market this quarter were the Central Banks of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which reduced their gold reserves by 34.3 tons and 24.6 tons, respectively.