French Alstom eyes to support public transport development in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. French Alstom may to implement project to support the development of urban public transport in Uzbekistan, Business Development Manager of Alstom in Uzbekistan Ravshan Usmanov told Trend.

"We follow the development of urban transport in Uzbekistan. Tashkent is a beautiful city which develops day by day and attracts foreign and local investors. We will be happy to contribute to the development of the city's transport potential," Usmanov said.

Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation.

From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Some 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology.

In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time.

"Alstom approaches this project seriously starting from early stages of project development and leading to the successful end commissioning safe, modern, convenient green, sustainable public transport such as tram," Usmanov said.

He added that if required, Alstom will set up the joint venture in Uzbekistan to support its customers on a long-term basis within the project.