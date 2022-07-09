Uzbek Central Bank records increase in volume of deposits for 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The volume of deposits of banks in Uzbekistan amounted to 173.9 trillion soums ($16 billion) from January through May, 2022, which is an increase of 37.7 percent compared to the same period last year (126.2 trillion soums or $11.6 billion), Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

For the corresponding period, state-owned banks’ deposits accounted for 112.9 trillion soums ($10.4 billion), while private banks’ deposits accounted for 61 trillion soums ($5.6 billion).

The volume of bank loans in Uzbekistan from January through May 2022 increased by 15.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (297.8 trillion soums, or $27.4 billion), reaching 345.2 trillion soums ($31.8 billion).

During this period, the loans of state banks amounted to 292.1 trillion soums ($26.9 billion).

At the same time, the loans of private banks reached 53 trillion soums ($4.9 billion).

---

