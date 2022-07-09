...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbek Central Bank records increase in volume of deposits for 5M2022

Uzbekistan Materials 9 July 2022 09:52
Uzbek Central Bank records increase in volume of deposits for 5M2022

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The volume of deposits of banks in Uzbekistan amounted to 173.9 trillion soums ($16 billion) from January through May, 2022, which is an increase of 37.7 percent compared to the same period last year (126.2 trillion soums or $11.6 billion), Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

For the corresponding period, state-owned banks’ deposits accounted for 112.9 trillion soums ($10.4 billion), while private banks’ deposits accounted for 61 trillion soums ($5.6 billion).

The volume of bank loans in Uzbekistan from January through May 2022 increased by 15.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (297.8 trillion soums, or $27.4 billion), reaching 345.2 trillion soums ($31.8 billion).

During this period, the loans of state banks amounted to 292.1 trillion soums ($26.9 billion).

At the same time, the loans of private banks reached 53 trillion soums ($4.9 billion).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more