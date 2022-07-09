Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent-New York-Tashkent route starting from August 12,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the air carrier, flights on this route are currently operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from August 12, 2022 flights will also be launched on Fridays.

"The scheduled departure time from Tashkent is 21:00 (GMT +5), arrival to New York- 01:10 (GMT-4). From New York the plane departs at 03:10 (GMT -4) and arrives in Tashkent at 00:10 (GMT +5)," the company said in the statement.