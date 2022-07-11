Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets for 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Liquid assets of the banks of Uzbekistan increased by 50.4 percent from January through May 2022 compared to the same period last year (60.5 trillion soums, or $5.6 billion), reaching 91.1 trillion soums ($8.4 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, liquid assets accounted for 19.1 percent of the total assets of the Uzbek banks, which is an increase of 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (15.9 percent).

The liquidity coverage ratio of Uzbek banks in the corresponding period amounted to 195.8 percent, which is an increase of 35 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (160.8 percent).

The net stable funding ratio amounted to 114.6 percent from January through May 2022, which is an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the specified period last year.

From January through May 2022, the instant liquidity ratio of Uzbek banks increased 1.3 times compared to the same period last year (78 percent), reaching 99.8 percent.

---

