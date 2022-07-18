Uzbekistan becomes leader in terms of number of new HPPs launched among CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Uzbekistan leads among the CIS countries in terms of the number of new hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) launched over the past 5 years, Trend reports via Uzbekhydroenergo JSC.

According to the company, over the past five years, 11 new hydroelectric power plants have been put into operation in the country, and another 9 hydroelectric power plants have been modernized.

During the same period, 6 new hydroelectric power plants were launched in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, 3 in Kazakhstan, 2 in Belarus and 1 in Tajikistan.

Uzbekistan has been actively developing its hydropower in recent years. Until 2030, the Uzbek authorities intend to increase its capacity by 1.7 times up to 3,416 MW through the construction of new and modernization of existing HPPs.