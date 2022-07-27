Uzbek company plans to significantly increase production of phosphate fertilizers (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbek Uzkimyosanoat JSC plans to triple the production capacity of phosphate fertilizers, Chairman of the Board of the company, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov told Trend.

"We mainly export phosphorus, but at the same time there is an insignificant share of imports of phosphate fertilizers, taking into account seasonality. Over the next three years, we will fully cover the demand for phosphorus in the country and will export about 30-40 percent of the products," Mirzamahmudov said.

According to him, today Uzbekistan fully satisfies the needs of the domestic market for nitrogen and potash fertilizers, while exporting more than 70 percent of potash and more than 30 percent of nitrogen fertilizers produced.

The chairman of the board also noted that the company reduced the production of mineral fertilizers due to the implementation of projects for the production of polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda.

"Two years ago we exported both mineral and chemical fertilizers worth about $200-250 million, and last year this figure reached $380 million. This year we plan to increase exports to $400 million," Mirzamahmudov said.