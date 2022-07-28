Uzbekistan and Portugal discuss strengthening co-op in agriculture sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Portugal Sardor Rustamov met with Minister of Agriculture and Food of Portugal Maria do Ceu Antunes, Trend reports with reference to UZ DAILY news agency.

At the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, seed production, establishment of new supply chains, manufacture of animal feed, joint scientific research and training of specialists.

In order to effectively increase cooperation, the Portuguese side proposed a search for promising, complementary industries in the sphere of agriculture. The organization of joint production of animal feed is proposed as a possible direction.

Furthermore, the possibility of supplying and co-producing seeds for fodder crops adapted to different climatic conditions was indicated.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to consider the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on establishing cooperation in the field of animal feed production.