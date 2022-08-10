Uzbekistan takes leading position in production of passenger cars among CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Uzbekistan has taken a leading position in production of passenger cars among the CIS countries for the first half of the year, Trend reports via Promrating research agency.

Uzbek UzAuto Motors company has produced 160,000 cars from January through June, 2022.

The second place in this rating is taken by Russia. Russian AutoVaz company has produced 80,000 cars during the same period, while Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus produced 40,000 cars.

At the end of 2021, in terms of production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the CIS countries, the first two places were taken by Russia (1.4 million vehicles) and Uzbekistan (236,000), followed by Kazakhstan (93,000 - including trucks and buses), Belarus (about 35,000) and Azerbaijan (2,000).