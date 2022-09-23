Uzbekistan suspends service of Russian Mir cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan has temporarily suspended the service of Mir cards (Russian card payment system for electronic fund transfers), Trend reports referring to Uzbekistan’s Uzcard Unified Republican Processing Center.

“Due to the necessary technical procedures being carried out on the side of the participant of the Uzcard payment system, from 9:00 AM on September 23, 2022, it suspends the service of Mir cards in the infrastructure of the Uzcard and the operation of Uzcard -Mir co-badged cards abroad," the center said.

At the same time, Uzcard-Mir co-badged cards operate in the regular mode on the territory of Uzbekistan.