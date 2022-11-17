Specialists of Uzbekneftegaz JSC pay working visit to SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A group of specialists from the HR department of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC visited the Azerbaijan’s SOCAR State Oil Company,Trend reports via the Uzbek company’s statement.

The working visit took place in accordance with the Roadmap dated July 5, 2022, developed in order to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and SOCAR.

During the visit, the processes of the personnel management system established by SOCAR were studied. In particular, special attention was paid to the system of selection and placement of personnel, their training and development.

There was also an exchange of experience between the specialists of the two companies on the stages of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system, the level of strategic planning, setting priorities, strategic goals and indicators in the process of implementing the KPI system on a corporate scale.