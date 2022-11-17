Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Specialists of Uzbekneftegaz JSC pay working visit to SOCAR

Uzbekistan Materials 17 November 2022 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
Specialists of Uzbekneftegaz JSC pay working visit to SOCAR

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A group of specialists from the HR department of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC visited the Azerbaijan’s SOCAR State Oil Company,Trend reports via the Uzbek company’s statement.

The working visit took place in accordance with the Roadmap dated July 5, 2022, developed in order to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and SOCAR.

During the visit, the processes of the personnel management system established by SOCAR were studied. In particular, special attention was paid to the system of selection and placement of personnel, their training and development.

There was also an exchange of experience between the specialists of the two companies on the stages of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system, the level of strategic planning, setting priorities, strategic goals and indicators in the process of implementing the KPI system on a corporate scale.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more