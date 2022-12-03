Uzbekistan negotiating with General Motors to manufacture updated version of Chevrolet Cobalt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Uzbekistan may start production of an updated version of the Chevrolet Cobalt, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors may start production of this car model from the beginning of 2024.

The company confirmed that it is negotiating with General Motors on the localization of the model and has brought a prototype of an updated version of the Chevrolet Cobalt for testing from Brazil.

Cobalt is a compact budget sedan, produced in Uzbekistan since 2012, the appearance of the model has not changed since then.