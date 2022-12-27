Uzbek SANEG company talks oil production, target export markets

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. The Uzbek SANEG company produced 500,000 tons of oil for 11 months of 2022, the company's Corporate Communications Director Igor Gusenkov told Trend.

"More than 50 percent of oil is produced in Muborak city, on the border with Turkmenistan," said Gusenkov.

According to him, the company mainly manufactures products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and kerosene, which are used at all airports in the country.

Speaking about the export of products, the corporate communications director noted that the company is establishing cooperation with foreign markets.

"We are working on entering the international market, in particular, we export products to Poland and Lithuania," said Gusenkov.

SANEG sets a goal to increase oil production to 1.6 million tons by 2030.