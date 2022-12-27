Uzbekistan and Poland are preparing to sign a bilateral agreement on readmission

In Tashkent, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Poland Bakhrom Babayev met with the European liaison return officer within the framework of the EURLO project Edita Skibinskaya, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Edita Skibinskaya, who operates on the territory of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the EURLO (European Return Liaison Officers Network) project, expressed her gratitude for providing all kinds of assistance in establishing her activities in our country, creating conditions for comprehensive work with the relevant departments, Dunyo news agency reported.

It was emphasized that the positive experience of the EURLO officer became the basis for the decision to extend this mission until 2026. Since the opening of the EURLO office in Tashkent in 2019, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, migration and border services, the Agency for External Labor Migration of Uzbekistan have taken part in eight seminars in Poland. The issues of cooperation in migration management, the current migration dynamics of citizens of Central Asian states to the territory of the European Union, including Poland, were discussed at the events.

Edita Skibinskaya said that in 2023 a grant would also be allocated to conduct seminars in Poland for specialists from Uzbekistan. In particular, it is planned to organize English language courses for employees of the border agencies of our country in order to study special professional terms used in practice on migration, returns and readmission. In addition, it is planned to conduct training seminars in Uzbekistan, Poland and other EU countries on identifying forged documents.

Edita Skibinskaya expressed satisfaction with the decision of the Uzbek and Polish sides to sign a bilateral agreement on readmission. This will be the first such agreement that our country will conclude with the countries of the European Union. The first meeting to discuss the treaty will take place next April in Warsaw.