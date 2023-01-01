Inflation in Uzbekistan reaches 12.3% in 2022

In December 2022, the average price level in the consumer market of Uzbekistan increased by 1.2%, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

In 2022, the increase in prices in the consumer sector reached 12.3% with an average monthly value of 1.0%

The leader in price growth for the month in December 2022 was food products, which increased in price by an average of 1.7%. The increase in prices for goods in this group was 0.5 points higher than the increase in the aggregate indicator. Non-food products over the same period increased in price by 0.8%, services - by 1.1%.

In terms of price growth for the whole of 2022, food products are leading by a significant margin (15.6% with an average monthly increase of 1.2%). Non-food products rose in price by 10.7% over the year, with an average monthly increase of 0.9%. The increase in prices for paid services for 2022 reached 8.4% with an average monthly value of 0.7%.

In December 2022, the key inflationary factor in the short term, taking into account the specific weight, was the increase in food prices. With a general increase in their prices for the month by 1.7%, their contribution to the increase in the consolidated indicator reached +0.71 percentage points, which is 57.7% of the total impact of the observed goods and services.

The share of non-food products, which rose in price by 0.8% over the month, accounted for 22.0% of the total impact. Due to rising prices in this group, the consolidated CPI rose by 0.27 percentage points over the month.

The contribution of rising prices for services was the smallest among the three main groups and reached 0.25 p.p. (20.3%).