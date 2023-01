In January-November 2022, Uzbekistan exported 589 trucks worth US$15 million to 8 foreign countries, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The export of trucks decreased by 137 units compared to the corresponding period last year.

Countries that Uzbekistan exported the most trucks in 11 months:

- Kazakhstan - 227

- Kyrgyz Republic - 138

- Tajikistan - 80

- Azerbaijan - 66

- Belarus - 66