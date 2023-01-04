Uzbekistan, Türkiye eye holding meetings of strategic planning groups on several issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Uzbekistan and Türkiye plan to hold meetings of strategic planning groups at the level of foreign ministers and the Uzbek-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Trend reports, citing Uzbek MFA.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov and Turkish Ambassador to the country Olgan Bekar.

It was stressed that intensive and fruitful contacts are currently underway between the parliaments, governments, ministries, departments and business circles of the two countries.

The parties also agreed to strengthen joint work on the comprehensive implementation of decisions taken following the meetings of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye.