Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss prospects of investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Uzbekistan and Singapore look to create a joint investment company focused on attracting Singapore's direct investment in Uzbekistan’s new projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of investment and foreign trade.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore’s CPG International Vincent Loh.

During the meeting, the sides talked about the prospects of implementing projects in Uzbekistan on creating a biopharmaceutical enterprise, construction of a modern multi-profile clinic, and opening private schools with the use of the advanced educational methods of Singapore.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to speed up the preparation of a joint "Road Map", which will include step-by-step mechanisms, specific terms of implementation of the mentioned projects, as well as responsible executors.