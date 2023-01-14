Uzbekistan, EU discuss prospects of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Uzbekistan and the EU discussed the current state and prospective areas of further cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The matter was discussed between the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the Head of the European Union Delegation, Charlotte Adrian.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of implementing previously reached agreements.

Uzbekistan and the EU confirmed their readiness to consolidate interaction in the fields such as tourism, education, and the environment, including through the implementation of joint projects.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on particular issues on the international and regional agenda.