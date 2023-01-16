China looks to expand its SUV sales with new model in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. China has sent the first test batch of Exeed SUVs (manufactured by Chery Automobile) to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The test batch included six vehicles (two for each of three brands - VX, TXL, LX). Test drive on Uzbekistan's roads is expected to last until the end of January 2023, while sales are set to begin in March 2023.

If the test drive and the first sales prove to be successful, Uzbek Asaka Motors, which also manages showrooms in Tashkent, Ferghana, Samarkand, and Navoi regions of Uzbekistan, may become the official dealer of Exeed in the country.

Furthermore, Exeed also plans to deliver another batch of 14 vehicles in February 2023, to be showcased in Tashkent, Samarkand, as well as other Uzbek cities and will be used for test drives.

Back in October, Exeed representatives expressed interest not just to enter the Uzbek market, but also set up a local car assembly.

