Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to hold joint summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Uzbek-Kyrgyz summit at the highest level will be held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, on January 26-27, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the source, President Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes the whole range of issues of further strengthening of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations, as well as the development of strategic partnerships in various fields.

In particular, increasing mutual trade, supporting industrial cooperation programs, and promoting regional infrastructure projects.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a package of joint documents.

Earlier in January, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan established an office for the coordination of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project. An agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan) was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand on September 14, 2022. The total length of the railway will be 523 kilometers long, with 213 kilometers in China, 260 kilometers in Kyrgyzstan comprising nearly 90 tunnels, and then 50 kilometers in Uzbekistan.