Wizz Air launches low-cost flights to Tashkent from Abu Dhabi

On January 25, at 10:33 local time, the plane of the Hungarian airline Wizz Air landed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Airports said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Flights will be carried out on Airbus A320/A321 aircraft three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The crew and passengers of the flight were warmly welcomed at the terminal.

Regular direct flights will now be carried out three times a week. Ticket prices for this route start at $45 one way.

Wizz Air currently operates flights to Samarkand twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.