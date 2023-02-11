Uzbekistan, Latvia eye implementation of several joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Latvia have discussed the prospects for joint development of financial and technical projects, using the financing mechanisms of the EU, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The issue was discussed between the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Latvia Kadambay Sultanov, and the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima (parliament) Edvards Smiltens.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the prospects for increasing the intensity of inter-parliamentary contacts and their practical impact, as well as measures to increase trade and investment cooperation.

Throughout negotiations, Smiltens also noted that Uzbekistan became the first foreign partner of the Latvian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on the schedule and agenda of upcoming inter-parliamentary meetings, including issues of strengthening the institutional foundations of interaction between the parliaments of the countries.

Earlier in 2022, Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement with the Latvian IT company. The agreement was signed during the visit of the leadership of the Agency for External Labor Migration of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Latvia.

The agreement implies bilateral cooperation in attracting IT specialists for the implementation of technological development projects and is an example of the practical implementation of interstate initiatives and agreements reached within the framework of the Latvian-Uzbek Business Forum, held in Tashkent on February 8, 2022.