Joint action plan to be signed between Uzbekistan and Egypt

On 13 February, a videoconference was held between First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Azamov and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ghada Samir Shalabi, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Issues of expanding cooperation in priority areas of tourism were discussed at the meeting.

The issues of organizing negotiations between businessmen of the tourism industry of the two countries, facilitating participation in international tourism exhibitions and fairs, introducing advanced training courses for guides-interpreters and tour leaders, strengthening the promotion of the tourism potential of Uzbekistan and Egypt through the leading media of the two states, as well as increasing the number of direct flights were discussed.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on signing a Joint Action Plan for 2023-2025, covering specific goals and objectives.