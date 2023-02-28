Chinese airline to resume flights to Uzbekistan’s capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. China Southern Airlines will resume regular flights between the Chinese Beijing and Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Starting from March 26, 2023, the Chinese air carrier will start operating regular flights on Beijing – Tashkent – Beijing route.

According to the statement, the flights in this direction will be carried out on Airbus A330-200 aircraft, twice a week — on Mondays and Fridays.

China Southern Airlines is an airline based in Guangzhou, Chinese Guangdong Province. It is the largest Asian airline in terms of fleet size, as well as the largest air carrier in Asia.

Earlier in October 2022, the air carrier launched direct flights from Chinese Urumqi to Tashkent. Since October 14, 2022, China Southern Airlines carries out regular flights in this direction on Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 aircraft, once a week – on Fridays.

Furthermore, recently China Southern Airlines also resumed flights to Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia’s capital following its three-year pause caused by COVID-19. Flights in this direction will be operated by the airline once a week - on Fridays.