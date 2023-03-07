Russian low-cost air carrier looks to launch charter flights to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Russia’s low-cost air carrier “Pobeda Airlines” announced plans for launching charter flights from Moscow to Samarkand, Trend reports with the reference to the Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

The matter was discussed between representatives of the Russian air carrier with the administration of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

During the talks, the sides touched upon issues of organizing regular passenger flights from Russian cities to Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and other cities of Uzbekistan.

Starting from April 21, 2023, the low-cost air carrier considers operating regular flights on the Moscow – Samarkand – Moscow route, twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Pobeda Airlines” is a Russian low—cost airline, a subsidiary of the "Aeroflot Group", headquartered at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. The “Aeroflot” Group includes Rossiya and Pobeda airlines.

In February 2023, Russian Azimuth Airlines launched flights from Russia’s Ufa to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. The first flight on Ufa – Samarkand – Ufa route was carried out on February 17, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be operated once a week – on Fridays.