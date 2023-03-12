Uzbekistan, Iran plan to double bilateral trade turnover - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Uzbekistan and Iran look to increase the volume of bilateral trade up to $1 billion, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"A candid meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. We agreed to continue our joint efforts aimed at doubling bilateral trade turnover up to $1 billion in the nearest future, as well as fostering investment partnerships, business exchanges, and a Uzbek-Iranian people-to-people ties,” he wrote.

On March 11, delegation from Uzbekistan, headed by FM Saidov arrived in Iran.

Uzbek delegation pays a visit to the country to discuss issues of further development of the Uzbek-Iranian strategic partnership.