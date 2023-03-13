Uzbekistan, Iran discuss prospects for developing trade, economic and investment cooperation

A business forum was held in Tehran, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

“As part of the business forum, a discussion was held of joint investment projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals, the production of medical equipment and building materials, the chemical and textile industries, and agriculture,” Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in his post on Telegram.

Also, within the framework of the forum, the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov and the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash discussed cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. We stressed the need to expand economic diplomacy between our countries.

“We were glad to meet with the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran, co-chairman of the Uzbek-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, Mr. Reza Fatemi-Amin. We considered the prospects for strengthening ties between our countries in the areas of trade, economy and industry,” Bakhtiyor Saidov added.