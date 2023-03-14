Uzbekistan’s President to pay working visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Türkiye on March 16, Trend reports via the Telegram of the official in Uzbekistan’s government.

He is expected to take part in the summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the topic "Disaster and emergency management and humanitarian assistance".

Meanwhile, the summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, on March 16.

The summit will serve as a high-level platform for discussing the state of emergency in Türkiye caused by the recent earthquake in the country. At the event, the participants will exchange views on the prospects for cooperation in the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters and emergencies and the provision of humanitarian assistance within the framework of the OTS.