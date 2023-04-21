EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council meeting to be held in Luxembourg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The 17th EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council meeting will be held in Luxembourg on April 24, Trend reports via the European Council.

The meeting is aimed at discussing issues of trade, economic, energy, and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and EU countries, as well as aspects related to Uzbekistan’s GSP+ status and accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

It is expected that Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, will lead the EU delegation at the talks. At the same time, he will chair the meeting on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The Uzbek delegation will be led by Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The last meeting of the Cooperation Council between the EU and Uzbekistan was held in Brussels in November 2021.