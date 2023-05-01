President of Uzbekistan to visit Germany

At the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit this country on 2-3 May this year, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

In accordance with the program of stay, bilateral meetings with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz are planned to be held in Berlin.

Current issues of further deepening multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Germany will be considered, and views on various aspects of the international agenda will be exchanged.

The main attention will be paid to the implementation of promising projects and programs aimed at enhancing innovative-technological partnerships with leading German companies. To this end, the President of Uzbekistan will hold a meeting with the leaders of German business.

During the visit, it is also planned to open the “Archaeological Treasures of Uzbekistan – from Alexander the Great to the Kushan Empire” exhibition at the James Simon Gallery.