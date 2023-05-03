Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq private airline launches charter flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv

Uzbekistan Materials 3 May 2023 19:23 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Qanot Sharq, Uzbekistan’s first private airline, has launched charter flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, on May 3, 2023, a plane of Qanot Sharq operated the charter flight on the Tashkent-Tel Aviv-Samarkand route.

The air carrier plans to operate flights in this direction twice a week – on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flight on the Tashkent-Tel Aviv-Samarkand route lasts 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Qanot Sharq – the first private airline in Uzbekistan, founded in 1998, specializes in cargo and charter passenger transportation. Currently, the airpark of the air carrier consists of four planes, including Airbus A320-200 and Airbus A321-253NX aircraft.

Back In 2021, Qanot Sharq launched its first charter flight on the Tashkent-Moscow-Tashkent route.

