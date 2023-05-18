Uzbek Foreign Minister to visit Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on 21-22 May 2023. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

According to her, during his stay in Moscow, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov.

The ministers will consider all aspects of bilateral political cooperation based on strategic partnership and alliance, as well as topical issues of a trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian nature.

The heads of the foreign ministries will discuss the tasks related to the development of interstate dialogue in the current year.

The ministers will exchange views on the regional situation, taking into account the coordinated contribution to the development of cooperation, as well as maintaining stability and security in Central Asia and adjacent territories.

It is also planned to discuss key integration processes in the Eurasian space and consider common issues that are significant for the states of the continent.