Passenger transportation via Uzbekistan's International Airport up by over 40%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Passenger transportation via the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport in Uzbekistan have considerably increased in January through April 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.

As data provided by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan shows, the passenger transportation at the airport exceeded 1.9 million people, increasing by 42 percent yearly.

A number of 1.2 million people were transported via domestic airlines, which is an increase of 337,700 people or 135.4 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, international flights carried 631,500 passengers, which is 57 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

In 2022, passenger transportation at Uzbek airports amounted to 7.9 million people, increasing by 46 percent compared to 2022.

According to the CEO of Uzbekistan Airports company Rano Juraeva, the country aims to achieve a passenger traffic increase of 18 percent in 2023, reaching 9.29 million passengers. These projections are based on the introduction of new resident airlines such as Panorama Airways, Centrum Air, Air Samarkand, Sayohat Air, Semurg, and Silk Avia, as well as an expansion of the aircraft fleet by 34 planes.