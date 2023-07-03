Uzbekistan, Pakistan see fivefold increase in cargo transportation volumes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 3. Cargo transportation volumes between Uzbekistan and Pakistan over the recent years has increased almost fivefold, Trend reports.

This was unveiled during the meeting between Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq.

During the negotiations, the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and the further enhancement of mutual cooperation were discussed. In particular, the positive dynamics of bilateral trade between the two countries, observed in recent years, were highlighted.

Separate discussions were held on the prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. Agreement was reached on mutual measures to fully utilize the existing potential, considering the development of transport infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed on the format of further cooperation aimed at the practical implementation of planned and new joint projects, reaffirming their mutual commitment to deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries.