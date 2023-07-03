Uzbekistan eager to contribute to Turkic Investment Fund's development - FM

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 3. Uzbekistan is eager to contribute to the financial development of the Turkic Investment Fund, Trend reports.

As Bakhtiyor Sayidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, has met with Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund and former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the sides discussed the current state of cooperation development within the fund.

"We exchanged thoughts on how to build more substantial financial ties and investment cooperation among OTS member states," Sayidov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The decision on establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund was signed during OTS summit in Samarkand on November 11, 2022.