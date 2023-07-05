Uzbekistan proposes to create a unified transport connectivity map within SCO space

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 5. Uzbekistan proposes to create a unified transport connectivity map between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark , while addressing the participants of a virtual SCO Summit hosted by India on July 4.

"This will help identify bottlenecks and gaps, outline priority measures and projects for the formation of a common, integrated transport-transit system," he said.

President Mirziyoyev noted that it is important to take comprehensive measures to enhance transport and communication connectivity within the SCO space.

"Currently, we are actively promoting a number of strategic projects for the development of North-South and East-West corridors. In this context, we note the commencement of practical work on the construction project of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. We are also developing multimodal transportation along this route, as well as through Afghanistan towards the ports of Iran and Pakistan, providing access to the markets of South Asia and the Middle East," he said.

The implementation of these projects will significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation and reduce transportation costs by a third, the President pointed out.

"We propose a substantive discussion of these issues at the next expanded meeting of transport ministers of our countries, with active involvement of major transportation and logistics companies, operators and forwarders, as well as analysts and industry experts," Mirziyoyev concluded.