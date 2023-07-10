Uzbekistan reveals last results on turnout in presidential elections

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 10 July 2023 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. The turnout in the early presidential elections in Uzbekistan amounted to 79.88 percent, Trend reports.

As Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nizomiddin Zaynidinov reported, of the 19.5 million people included in the lists, more than 15.6 million casted their votes.

The turnout threshold for the recognition of the elections held in Uzbekistan was 33 percent.

Thus, according to the results of the voting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected President of Uzbekistan, gaining 87.05 percent of the votes.

